18-year-old Hays County man arrested in connection with minor's fatal fentanyl overdose

Jubenal Flores Sanchez was arrested following an investigation involving delivery of fentanyl and the death of a minor in Hays County, the City of Kyle said.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle and San Marcos police departments arrested an 18-year-old man on Monday in connection with a minor's fatal fentanyl overdose.

The City of Kyle said Friday that Jubenal Flores Sanchez of Hays County was arrested Monday following an investigation involving the delivery of fentanyl and the death of a minor in Hays County. Sanchez was linked to the minor's death through the investigation of various social media accounts and other data, the City said.

Sanchez is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. The District Attorney's Office will review the entire case and assess whether additional charges will be forthcoming, as a result of the fatal fentanyl overdose.

Both the Kyle and San Marcos police departments have been investigating cases involving fentanyl and fentanyl-related overdoses. According to the City of Kyle, both departments work together in narcotics investigations in both cites and in in the surrounding area.

"Our community is safer due to the hard work and commitment our police officers and detectives are putting into investigating fentanyl cases," Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. "Their commitment to these types of investigations will continue as we all work together to keep our loved ones safe and stop the spread of this dangerously fatal drug."

Anyone with information about this crime or other related crimes is encouraged to contact either the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108. you may also submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or by using the P3 Tips app.