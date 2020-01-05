KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect they believe to be a serial package thief.

On Sunday, officials said an older, green Ford Mustang stopped in front of a residence in the Stonefield subdivision in Kyle, Texas, around 9:20 a.m. They said a man exited the vehicle, walked to the front door of the house and took a package from the front porch.

RELATED: 'Operation Front Porch': Round Rock police receive international award for package theft program

Footage was taken from the victim's camera and officials then shared information about the incident on social media. After that, they said tips began pouring in. From that information, they identified the suspect as John Michael Rodriguez, 38.

One caller reported seeing a similar vehicle driving around their neighborhood on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the scene and stopped a car that had run out of gas. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Rodriguez. He was arrested on multiple drug charges.

John Michael Rodriguez

Hays County

He was also identified in relation to several package thefts around Hays County and the City of Austin, including a theft from an Austin CVS store.

"Without the help from our vigilant citizens in both Hays and Travis counties, this thief may have never been caught," the sheriff's office said. "Sheriff Gary Cutler sends his thanks to everyone involved and encourages citizens to keep sending tips on suspicious vehicles and people. Together, we can make a difference."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: These Austin-area restaurants are opening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Williamson County announces 10th death

H-E-B introduces new purchasing limits on meats