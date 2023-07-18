Hays County detectives looking for information related to burnt human remains found on Kyle property

The victim has been identified, but the results of their autopsy report are still pending.

KYLE, Texas — Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies are hoping the public can provide some information in a suspicious death investigation.

HCSO said on July 10, deputies responded to the area of 400 Running Bull Lane in Kyle for a report of a possible deceased person. Deputies were met by a local property owner who had located burnt human remains on his property.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene and began an investigation.

An autopsy was conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office and identified the remains as belonging to 20-year-old Valentine Castro. The results of the autopsy are still pending.

HCSO said the suspicious circumstances around Castro's death are actively being investigated. Detectives are asking the public to come forward if anyone has any information. As it stands, no information surrounding the circumstances of Castro's death is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call Det. David Maddocks with the HCSO at 512-749-1186 or David.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us. Tipsters can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS or submit information online or through the HCSO's app.

