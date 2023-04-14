Hays County contractor arrested for property theft of over $100k

John Paul Vargas, 45, is accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office arrested a contractor in connection with a theft case.

According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old John Paul Vargas was arrested for theft of a property that totaled between $150,000 to $300,000, after it was found that Vargas took payments before jobs were completed. Vargas also has a previous first degree felony charge.

Deputies arrested Vargas on March 27 and he was later released on a $75,000 bond.

In a release from the sheriff's office, KVUE has learned that Vargas has been a contract in the Hays County area and received partial or full payments for jobs that were not completed.

Deputies are urging residents to file a report if they have hired Vargas or any of his companies for a construction job and it is neither completed or work was performed.