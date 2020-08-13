Buda assistant band director arrested, accused of recording students in child pornography investigation

Kyle police say they found videos of students on 30-year-old Tyler Townsend's cell phone.

KYLE, Texas — The assistant band director at Dahlstrom Middle School in Buda, Texas, has been arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.

30-year-old Tyler Townsend is accused of possessing child pornography and taking videos of students who didn't know they were being recorded.

Townsend is charged with 10 felony counts of possession or promotion of child pornography and 10 felony counts of invasive visual recordings.

Kyle Police searched Townsend's home and found several electronic devices. Police said they discovered invasive visual recordings that are not pornographic but show female students who are possibly at school on Townsend's cell phone. Police are working to identify the possible victims of these invasive photographs and will notify parents and students directly.

Hays CISD said they placed Townsend on administrative leave on July 27 and a few days later he resigned. Townsend was hired by Hays CISD at Dahlstrom Middle School on Aug. 17, 2015.

As assistant band director, Townsend directed the campus symphonic and jazz bands and the percussion program. He also assisted with the Hays High School marching band program when Dahlstrom was a feeder middle school to Hays High School. In August 2019, Dahlstrom became a feeder pattern for Johnson High School, but Townsend did not assist with the Johnson High School marching band program after the school opened last school year.

In a statement, Hays CISD said, "We appreciate the strong partnerships with law enforcement agencies and remain grateful to the men and women of the Kyle Police Department who work diligently and around the clock to keep students safe and protected."

Townsend is being booked in the Hays County Jail.