Three homes along Constitution Ave. in Hampden reported to police that a person had left what is likely animal poop in their mailboxes.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden residents had poop left in their mailboxes, police say, prompting a call for the public’s assistance to help find a woman who may have information about the incident.

Police say three homes along Constitution Ave. reported that poop, likely from an animal, had been left in their mailboxes. A common trait linking all three homes: Trump campaign signs in the yards.

Officer Monic Christian of the Hampden Police Department tells NEWS CENTER Maine police would like to talk to the person who was seen in the area of Constitution Ave on Sunday and Monday where the incident took place. It is believed she may have information about the incident, which is currently under investigation.

Officer Christian said the incident could result in charges of harassment and trespassing, in addition to possible federal charges for interfering with mail services.