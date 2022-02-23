HCSO deputy, suspect shot inside PlazAmericas in SW Houston, officials say

Three HPD officers reportedly shot the suspect. Another suspect may still be inside the mall, according to officials.

HOUSTON — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy and a suspect were shot Wednesday inside a southwest Houston shopping mall, according to a representative from the Houston Police Officer's Union.

Houston police reported receiving calls just before 4 p.m. about the deputy being attacked outside a clothing store at the PlazAmericas shopping mall in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

Someone may have taken the deputy's weapon during a struggle, the source said.

Three Houston Police Department officers reportedly shot a suspect, according to HPOU. Another suspect may still be inside the mall, officials said.

The conditions of the injured deputy and suspect are unknown.

We have several crews headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.