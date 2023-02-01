Gunshots near home in East Austin lead to four arrests

At this time, APD knows that there are at least three people injured during this shooting, and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting at a party in East Austin early Tuesday morning has led to four people arrested and at least three people injured.

At 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that there were gunshots in the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue at a large party.

How the incident began according to the report filed is that someone either showed up to a house party and began shooting, or a person that was already there began shooting. The official start of the incident hasn't been fully confirmed at this time because the scene spanned multiple homes in the block.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, there were people running from the home both on foot and in vehicles. One of the vehicles driving away from the scene was stopped by APD and the four occupants were arrested. Another person that was running away on foot was later arrested.

At this time, APD knows that there are at least three people injured during this shooting, and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

Those that were injured might have been dropped off at 24-hour clinics and then later taken to an emergency room following the incident.

Additionally, a vehicle that was flipped over has been found on Berger Street and it is believed to be involved in the incident due to the proximity to the initial scene. No further details regarding the flipped vehicle and the relation to the scene are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.