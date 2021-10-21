Federal jury finds man guilty of making Molotov cocktail during a 2020 protest in Austin

The Cedar Park man, Cyril Lartigue, was charged following a protest on May 30, 2020. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal jury convicted a Cedar Park man Thursday charged with trying to make a Molotov cocktail during a protest in Austin in 2020.

Cyril Lartigue, 27, is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will now determine a sentence considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and “other statutory factors,” according to a press release.

Lartigue’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2022.

The jury found the Cedar Park man guilty on Thursday, Oct. 21. The incident took place on May 30, 2020.

A federal criminal complaint was filed against Lartigue by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas in 2020. It charged him with one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Lartigue was caught on video making a “destructive device” in the parking lot adjacent to the Austin Municipal Court during a protest. He fled the scene when Austin Police Department officers began to approach him, leaving the device behind, but returned to the scene to retrieve it a few minutes later.

Officers arrested him inside a portable toilet nearby. They recovered materials used to manufacture explosive devices including beer bottles, a bottle containing lighter fluid, cloth rags and a butane lighter from his backpack.