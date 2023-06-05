Father claims self-defense in deadly shooting at high school party, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Isaac Zetino, 16, was involved in a shooting with a father of a girl at the party.

Example video title will go here for this video

The victim has been identified as Isaac Zetino, 16, the sheriff said. Zetino and another boy were involved in an altercation with a father of a girl at the party.

The party was originally said to be a graduation party, but then the sheriff said it was a post-prom party.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a home on Majesticbrook Drive near West Road in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said up to 100 people were at the party when Zetino and another teen boy got into it with the parent.

The sheriff said both the boys and the father pulled handguns and opened fire on each other. Zetino was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zetino was said to be a friend of the girl who lives at the home.

Investigators said they found the father who told them he acted in self-defense in the shooting. This was corroborated by what deputies found at the scene.

Update: the deceased male has been identified as Isaac Zetino (16). Zetino was not a resident at the home where the shooting took place and had been there to attend an after-prom party. Investigators determined Zetino and another juvenile male had become involved in a

1/4 https://t.co/8184Apcz7V — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 6, 2023

Investigators said they interviewed 15 witnesses but that many of the guests ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

At this time, no charges are being filed, but the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is completed.