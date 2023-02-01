Gourdough's Donuts airstream stolen; neighbors experiencing similar theft

The owners are offering a cash reward for anyone who is able to locate the airstream.

Example video title will go here for this video

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Austin-staple Gourdough's Donuts had an airstream stolen in Bastrop County over the Christmas weekend.

Over the holiday weekend, the owners of Gourdough's Donuts reported that an airstream that was opening in the future was stolen. The owners went on the Gourdough's Instagram page to inform their followers of what had occurred.

"My friend that was storing my airstream that we were going to open soon, he alerted me right after Christmas that it was stolen," said Ryan Palmer, co-owner of Gourdough's.

The business recently had to close down its brick-and-mortar location and is now relying on its airstreams to do business.

But Palmer isn't the only one seeing this type of theft.

His trailer was stolen near the Circuit of the Americas racetrack. Derek Bryant, who lives just four miles away, also had his trailer stolen on the same day.

"On the 26th, mine was stolen. When I heard on the news report that his was also stolen between the 25th, 26th, I was like, 'If it's not connected, it's wildly similar,'" Bryant said.

Bryant's neighbors caught the whole thing on camera. Bryant said he was working on the trailer as a way to honor his grandmother.

"It was a project I really wanted to finish before she passes because she is getting older every day," Bryant said.

Even with the theft, the owners of Gourdough's are still looking to push forward in 2023.

"We are definitely going to open a new trailer in a new location. It is a step back, though, because we were looking forward to opening two locations and having three total," Palmer said.

Anyone with information about the trailer theft is encouraged to contact the Bastrop Sheriff's Department and to direct message the owners' through Gourdough's Instagram page. The owners are offering a cash reward for anyone who is able to locate the airstream.

As for Bryant's trailer, that case is being handled by the Austin Police Department. Bryant is also offering a reward for anyone who comes forward with any information.