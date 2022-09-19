The grandpa of 11 saw the guy choking a woman and stopped to help her, but the robber jumped in his truck, hit him in the head during a struggle, and drove off.

The 73-year-old good Samaritan pulled over when he saw the robber choking a young woman outside a check-cashing business in north Houston.

“I open my window, 'Hey man ... don't make a problem,'" Simon Mancilla Sr. said he told the bad buy.

The armed man forced the grandfather of 11 out of his truck and jumped inside. When Mancilla tried to pull him out, he pistol-whipped him. The victim got in a couple of good punches before he was knocked to the ground during the struggle.

Two other good Samaritans tried to help Mancilla, according to his son, but his dad didn't see them.

“His eyes were full of blood, he couldn't see anyone," the son told us.

The suspect nearly ran over them as he sped off in the black pickup.

Mancilla needed several stitches. He admitted it was scary but that didn't stop him from helping the woman and fighting back.

“Well yeah, but I don't have any choice," he said.

The truck has not been found. It is described as a 2011 GMC Sierra with the last four VIN 0351.

This happened on Sept. 7 outside the business on Airline near Parker Road just east of the North Freeway. The fight between the hero and the robber was caught on video and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

