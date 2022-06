Gonzalo Lopez search update | Investigators say escaped convict may be responsible for 5 murders

Authorities said Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer who escaped custody last month, could be responsible for killing five people while he was on the run.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — The manhunt for Gonzalo Lopez took another turn on Thursday when authorities said they discovered five people dead in Leon County. They said Lopez could be responsible.

In the now-deleted tweet, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said they believe Lopez might be driving a white Chevrolet truck.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports on the search for Lopez.

Lopez is a convicted killer who escaped police custody last month. On May 12, Lopez got away by shedding his shackles and cutting through a metal barrier before stabbing a correctional officer and getting away on foot after the prison transport bus he had taken over crashed.

The search to find the 46-year-old has been focused in Centerville, Texas, which is two hours north of Houston.

Photos of Lopez

After his escape, authorities released photos of Lopez that were taken by surveillance cameras shortly before he boarded the bus.

The U.S. Marshals later released photos showing Lopez's tattoos.

If you see Lopez, you should call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.

Video evidence

Video taken from a passing car showed the moments shortly after Lopez escaped. In the distance, you can barely see what appears to be Lopez running through a pasture in his white prison uniform. A source told KHOU 11 News that officers found evidence left behind by Lopez shortly after the bus crashed.

TDCJ said it was the largest concentrated manhunt since 2004 or 2005.

The escape

Lopez was being transported from the Alfred Hughes Unit (outside of Gatesville in Central Texas) to a prison medical facility in Huntsville when he was able to get loose and stab the bus driver in the hand and chest. He drove off in the bus but didn't get far after another guard shot out the bus' back tires with a shotgun.

Authorities said it's still unclear if anyone from the inside helped him get away and also said it's unclear if the bus was being followed.

“There is no indication that there was anything of a suspicious nature from the time that bus left Gatesville until the time of the accident," a TDCJ spokesman said.

Who is Lopez

Lopez is serving back-to-back life sentences for shooting at a Webb County, Texas sheriff's deputy in 2004 and killing a man with a pickax in Hidalgo County after holding him ransom on a drug debt.