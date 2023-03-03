Girl Scouts troop robbed in South Austin

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas explained that the girls within the troop were "never in any danger and that is was a grab-and-go theft incident."

AUSTIN, Texas — A troop of Girl Scouts were robbed at a Randall's grocery store in South Austin on Wednesday.

On March 1, a troop of Girl Scouts were robbed while selling cookies at a Randall's grocery store, located at 2025 W Ben White Blvd. According to the release, "the robbery occurred despite the presence of an on-duty security guard."

The Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a theft at the location at 6:16 p.m. No further information is available from APD regarding the incident at this time.

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas explained that the girls within the troop were "never in any danger and that is was a grab-and-go theft incident."

"The safety of our members is our top priority and we are thankful that no one was harmed during this incident. The troop is working directly with local police to identify the perpetrators," explained Emma Acosta, marketing and communications specialist for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas.

A correspondent from Randall's provided the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are aware of the incident that occurred for the local Girl Scout troop. This is so unfortunate. We are gathering surveillance footage to deliver to the police department working on this on-going investigation and our teams are working to cooperate in every way with their investigation to provide what we can on our end."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.