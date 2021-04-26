Austin man, woman accused of trafficking undocumented immigrants in Gillespie County

The pair allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase on Saturday before being arrested.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman from Austin have been accused of trafficking undocumented immigrants after a high-speed car chase in Gillespie County over the weekend.

On Monday, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said the man, 33, and the woman, 20, were arrested along with five others, who were identified as undocumented immigrants. The five others were detained and taken to the Gillespie County Jail with a U.S. Immigration and Customs hold.

Authorities said a deputy tried to stop a car that was speeding on U.S. 290 just after midnight on Saturday.

During the chase, the car reportedly slowed down near the Stagecoach Stop parking lot area, where three men fled on foot. The sheriff’s office believes the men were undocumented immigrants. Deputies patrolled that area but could not locate the men.

The chase then continued east on the highway, with speeds occasionally reaching more than 110 mph, according to the sheriff’s office. The car eventually slowed near Wildseed Farms, southeast of Fredericksburg, and came to a stop.

Marijuana and THC wax were discovered in the vehicle, deputies said.

The driver is facing several charges, including evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possessing a controlled substance and smuggling persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death.

The woman has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and smuggling of persons.

Units from the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the chase.