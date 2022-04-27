Giddings man to spend life in prison after capital murder conviction

A jury convicted Jon Jervis for the murder of Trey Allen in San Marcos back in 2019. His life sentence does not have the possibility of parole.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County 453rd District Judge Sheri Tibbe sentenced Jon Jervis, 26, to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him for the capital murder of Trey Allen.

According to evidence from the trial, Jervis and one other man, Lapear Willrich, broke into the San Marcos apartment of Trey Allen, 23, with firearms. Allen was reportedly sleeping in the living room at the time of the incident and tried to defend himself with his own handgun before Jervis fired at him with a shotgun round.

Both Jervis and Willrich at the time took off from the scene in a white Cadillac, according to surveillance footage. San Marcos Police Detective Kassondra Raven was able to locate the men using that footage.

“This was a challenging case for law enforcement. I am grateful to the hard work and diligence of the detectives involved for following every lead and finding justice for Trey Allen,” said Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau.

Mau also recognized several individuals who were instrumental in bringing Jervis to justice, including lead prosecutor Assistant Criminal District Attorney Katie Arnold, assisted at trial by ACDA Ben Gillis, and San Marcos Police Det. Patrick Aubry, Det. Sandra Spriegel, and Crime Analyst Patricia Hom, who also worked on the case with Det. Raven.

Officials said Willrich’s indictment is still pending.

