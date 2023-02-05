Giddings ISD bus driver charged with DWI after hit-and-run

No one was injured and the damage to the passenger car was minimal, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

GIDDINGS, Texas — A Giddings ISD school bus driver has been charged with a DWI after she allegedly hit a car with her bus, and then left the scene.

The Giddings Police Department said that on Monday, May 1, at approximately 7:47 a.m., the department was notified of a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of North Orange Street. The accident involved a school bus that had allegedly rear-ended a passenger car and left the scene.

Police said the bus was located, and officers identified the driver as 65-year-old Sherry Francis. At the time of the accident, 14 children were on the bus – however, no one was injured and the damage to the passenger car was minimal, according to police.

GPD said that during the investigation, probable cause was established that Francis was impaired by a substance other than alcohol. She was taken into custody and consented to a blood draw to be submitted for forensic testing.

Francis was charged with DWI with a Child Passenger, a state jail felony. She was then taken before a magistrate, where she was given a $7,500 bond and released on personal recognizance.

Giddings ISD said that it is "fully cooperating with law enforcement," and Francis has been suspended from duty while this incident is under investigation.