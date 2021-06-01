Police: 3 shot near Georgetown Olive Garden, no further threat to the public

Georgetown police said they have accounted for all the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown police are investigating after three people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night near an Olive Garden off of Interstate 35 near Highway 29.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, all three people are being treated by medical personnel. Police said all people involved in the shooting are accounted for and there is no further threat to the public.

Police have not released details about any suspects.

Police also said that no officers were in the shooting. They asked the public to avoid the area while they conduct an investigation.