GEORGETOWN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on Jan. 10, 2020.

The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Creekside Lane at around 5 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department, at least two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooting was the result of an altercation between multiple parties that fled the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and active, but there is no evidence of a threat to the area.

WATCH: Georgetown holds 8th annual 'Chase the Chief' 5K

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Put Texas back to work!' | Protesters rally at Texas State Capitol, Governor's Mansion to reopen economy

Texas House Democrats call on Gov. Abbott to take action before reopening businesses

Austin physician charged with possession of child pornography

Need a job? These Austin-area stores, other businesses are hiring right now