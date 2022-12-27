x
Georgetown Police searching for armed suspect early Tuesday morning

Residents in the direct area have been sent a "reverse 911 message" to shelter-in-place and avoid coming into contact with the scene.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is searching for an armed suspect early Tuesday morning.

At 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, GPD sent out a release stating that officers were dispatched to an incident in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive in Georgetown. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the incident is.

The person associated with the incident has been identified as Ricardo Quinones, 38, and is believed to be armed. Quinones is said to be driving a 2020 green Toyota Tundra with a license plate number of NFW9059.

Residents in the direct area have been sent a "reverse 911 message" to shelter-in-place and avoid coming into contact with the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

