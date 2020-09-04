GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man wearing a face mask reportedly entered a home and robbed a husband and wife at gunpoint.

Police responded to the home on the 5100 block of Hidden Springs Trail on April 6 at 1:16 p.m.

The residents reported that an unknown man came inside, pointed a gun at the husband and ordered him to the ground. They said he then took both of their wallets and fled the area. According to police, the husband had just re-entered the home after talking with his wife and neighbor in the garage when he had confronted the intruder.

Police said they searched the area on foot and with drones. Although they said they were able to locate relative evidence, they did not find the suspect.

He is described as a male with a dark complexion and short, dark hair. He is between 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark or white T-shirt and a black "coronavirus style" medical mask, police said.

Police believe the man entered the residence from the home's back door.

Anyone with more information is asked to all 512-930-2746.

