Georgetown police looking for man who reportedly tried to kidnap 9-year-old girl

A man reportedly grabbed a girl and carried her away from a residence in Georgetown before letting her go and running off.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown police are currently working an attempted child abduction.

Police said that a man knocked on the door of a residence in the 3100 block of Northwest Boulevard, and the door was answered by a 9-year-old girl. The man then reportedly grabbed the girl and carried her away from the residence.

However, at some point, the man let the girl go and ran off into the woods near the Whisper Oaks/Northwest Boulevard area.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a large build who is 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved black shirt and a baseball cap. He has a tattoo on one of his arms.

Police say the child is OK, and both patrol officers and detectives are working the scene.

All of the information in this investigation is preliminary and subject to change.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510.

