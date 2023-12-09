x
Crime

Gavin Roberts pleads not guilty to murder of Justin Haden

Roberts is accused of stabbing and killing Justin Haden at Haden's apartment in The Domain in late 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts plead not guilty to a murder charge on Tuesday, as he is accused of stabbing Justin Haden to death in late 2022.

Roberts also entered a not guilty plea to a charge of tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.

Police arrested Roberts on Nov. 23, 2022, after police claim he killed Haden and later drove to Colorado. Roberts and Haden were seen together at a Whole Foods on Halloween night.

According to court documents, Roberts told police he and Haden got into an argument at Haden's apartment in The Domain.

Roberts told investigators Haden grabbed a knife, which Roberts said he took from him and stabbed him twice in self-defense.

The next day, investigators said Roberts was seen leaving Haden's apartment on security video with trash bags and a plastic bin. Subsequently that evening, surveillance video showed Roberts at a McDonald's in Jarrell, just minutes away from where Haden's body was discovered a month later.

Roberts was formally charged with Haden's murder after a confession, outlined in an affidavit. Through an interrogation, detectives claim that Roberts showed them where he buried Haden's body on a map.

A docket calling is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2024 and the trial is set to begin on Feb. 5.

