Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not.

Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month later, near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Interstate 35 in Williamson County.

Roberts, 26, is accused of killing Haden. Roberts was initially arrested in late November in his home state of Colorado and charged with tampering with a corpse. According to court records, he later confessed to stabbing Haden to death and told investigators where to find his body.

Roberts was transferred from Colorado to the Travis County Jail last week. He has been charged with murder, as well as tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse, in connection with Haden's death.

Roberts was expected in court Monday morning. KVUE's Natalie Haddad was in the courtroom.

Haddad reported that Roberts is being represented by Leslie Booker of Andrews Booker Law Firm. The judge presiding Monday scheduled Roberts' case back in court in two months to allow Booker to look over evidence.

As of 10:45 a.m., Roberts had not appeared in court.