Round Rock police arrest suspect who fled traffic stop

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Gattis School Road and S. A.W. Grimes Blvd. on Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police have arrested a suspect following a traffic stop in Round Rock on Saturday afternoon.

The Round Rock Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on a person with a felony warrant in the 1400 block of Gattis School Road and S. A.W. Grimes Blvd. at around 1:15 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot, and officers were unable to locate him. In an update on Sunday, police said the suspect was later located and arrested near Louis Henna Boulevard. He was taken to Williamson County Jail without incident.

Round Rock police said there is no danger to the public, but residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity by calling 911.