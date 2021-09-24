Gang member on 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Austin

Edward De Los Santos was arrested at a South Austin hotel on Sept. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the state's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested in Austin this week.

Edward De Los Santos, 43, was captured at a South Austin hotel on Sept. 22 by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including members of the Texas DPS and Austin Police Department.

De Los Santos was just added to the list on Sept. 2 and has affiliations with the Tango Blast gang. He was wanted for continuous violence against family, assault with injury, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He was also previously convicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault, burglary of a habitation and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, another Most Wanted individual was captured on Sept. 23 in San Antonio.

Moises Calderon, 51, was located in an apartment in San Antonio. He was placed on the list on Sept. 8 and is affiliated with the Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos (HPL) gang.

Calderon has been sought since October 2020 after he violated parole. The suspect was also wanted for assault causing bodily injury. Calderon was arrested for murder in 1991 and later convicted and sentenced to 40 years. He was released on parole in November 2014.

Both men were located thanks to tips. Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid to those involved.