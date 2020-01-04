AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in March regarding the City of San Marcos' cite-and-release policies.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, a known gang member with past violent offenses was arrested on Tuesday in a fiery car incident.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to a call for an unconscious driver in a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and the west access road of Interstate 35.

Once there, officers ran the license plate for that vehicle, which returned as Derek Arredondo, 32. The only occupant was identified as Arredondo by the prominent scar across his face. Police said he was unconscious with his foot on the brake with the doors locked. Also, narcotics and a weapon were seen on the front seat next to him.

"Arredondo is a convicted felon who has been involved in multiple violent offenses and is a documented gang member," said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett. "Due to his background and the weapon in plain view, the SWAT team and Hays County Crisis Negotiations team were activated as a safer option to take him into custody."

Despite using lights, sirens and bumping into his vehicle, police said they were unable to wake him. Police said multiple attempts by officers and the suspects to call his phone were also unsuccessful in waking him.

Then officials decided to allow SWAT to deploy. During the attempted arrest, police said the back seat of his vehicle caught fire after a diversionary device was used. According to police, fires are an unusual result of using this device.

Then SWAT members pulled Arredondo out of the vehicle after a violent struggle. However, Arredondo sustained burns as he fought to get back into the burning vehicle. He was then transported to a local hospital.

Police said EMS and firefighters were on the scene quickly, as it is a standard practice to have them staged nearby for incidents like this one.

Arredondo now faces warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful carry of a weapon. Police said a handgun and ammunition were recovered at the scene.

