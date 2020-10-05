BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr requested Sunday that the U.S. Department of Justice conducts an investigation into the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case.

The 25-year-old was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23. No arrests were made in the case until May 7. Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael were both arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Carr said. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

The investigation includes looking into communication by and between the Brunswick and Waycross district attorneys.

Attorneys for Arbery's family released the following statement:

"We are pleased that Georgia AG Chris Carr has officially asked the Dept. of Justice to investigate the handling, and potential cover-up, of Ahmaud Arbery's murder. We have requested the involvement of the DOJ since we first took this case. There are far too many questions about how this case was handled and why it took 74 days for two of the killers to be arrested and charged in Mr. Arbery's death. It is our hope that the DOJ will conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine how and why this case was so poorly handled. Those who were responsible for this travesty of justice must be held accountable. We will continue to tirelessly pursue every avenue of justice for Ahmaud Arbery's family."

The case sparked national attention after video showed Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael intercepting Arbery in a pickup truck as he ran down a suburban street. An altercation ensued, and Travis McMichael fired his shotgun three times. Arbery died shortly after of gunshot wounds. Arbery was unarmed, according to police reports.

Greg McMichael said burglaries had been happening in the neighborhood and when he saw Arbery jogging down a residential road on Feb. 23, he believed he was the culprit.

A second video obtained by First Coast News shows someone whom a prosecutor identifies as Ahmaud Arbery, entering a home under construction, walking around and leaving shortly before he was shot and killed.

Attorneys for Arbery's family said the video clearly shows Arbery did not engage in any illegal activity.

"Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site. He did not cause any damage to the property and was not instructed by anyone to leave, but rather left of his own accord to continue on his jog," their statement said.

Larry English, the man who owns the house under construction, said in an interview with The Washington Post that the house was not robbed.

“That’s completely wrong. I’ve never had a police report or anything stolen from my property, or any kind of robbery,” he said.

Attorneys for Arbery's family said Arbery's actions were in no way a felony under Georgia law and confirms his "murder was not justified."