This is the complete transcript of the audio recording of the 911 call Amber Guyger made moments after shooting Botham Jean in September inside his apartment. The call has not been officially released. WFAA obtained the recording after months of reporting.

Operator: Dallas 911. This is Carla. What is your emergency?

Guyger: Hi this is an off-duty officer. Umm, can I get, I need to get EMS, uhmm, I’m in nu--

Operator: Do you need police as well or just EMS?

Guyger: Yes. I need both.

Operator: OK. What’s the address?

Guyger: [Expletive] I’m at apartment number 1478. I’m in 1478.

Operator: And what’s the address there?

Guyger: Ummm it’s 1210 S. Lamar, 1478, yeah, I…

Operator: What’s going on?

Guyger: I’m an off duty officer. I thought I was in my apartment and I shot a guy thinking he was, thinking it was my apartment.

Operator: You shot someone?

Guyger: Yes. I thought it was my apartment. I’m [expletive]. Oh my god. I’m sorry.

Operator: Where are you at right now?

Guyger: I’m in. What do you mean? I’m inside the apartment with him. Hey, come on.

Operator: What’s your name?

Guyger: I’m Amber Guyger. I need, get me. I’m in.

Operator: OK we have help on the way.

Guyger: I know but I’m, I’m going to lose my job. I thought it was my apartment.

Operator: OK.

Guyger: Hey man.

Operator: Hold on.

Guyger: [Expletive]

Operator: OK. Stay with me. OK.

Guyger: I am. I am. I’m going to need a supervisor.

Guyger: Hey bud. Hey bud. Hey bud. Come on. Oh [expletive]. I thought it was my apartment. Operator: I understand. We have help on the way.

Guyger: I thought it was my apartment. Hurry. Please.

Operator: They’re on their way.

Guyger: I need. I. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was apartment. I could have sworn I parked on the third floor.

Operator: OK. I understand.

Guyger: No. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment.

Operator: And what’s the gate code there?

Guyger: I don’t know. I don’t know.

Operator: You don’t know? OK?

Guyger: I thought it was my apartment.

Operator: They’re trying to get in there. We have an officer there. You don’t know the gate code?

Guyger: No. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment.

Operator: And what floor are you in right now?

Guyger: The fourth floor. Fourth. Fourth. Hey bud, they’re coming, they’re, I’m sorry, man.

Operator: Where was he shot?

Guyger: He’s on the top left.

Operator: OK you’re with Dallas PD right?

Guyger: Yes.

Guyger: Oh my god. I’m done. I didn’t mean to. I didn’t mean to. I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry. Hey bud.

Operator: They’re trying to get there to you, OK.

Guyger: I know. I, I, stay with me bud.

Guyger: Holy [expletive]

Operator: OK. They’re almost there. They’re already there. They’re trying to get to you.

Guyger: Holy [expletive]. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment. Holy [expletive]. I thought it was my apartment. Oh my god. [Expletive].

Guyger: I thought it was my apartment.

Guyger: I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. [Expletive]

Guyger: Holy [expletive].

Guyger: Oh my god.

Operator: OK, they’re trying to get to you. Do you hear them? Do you see them?

Guyger: No. No. Oh my god. I, I, How the [expletive] did I put the, how did, how did I [inaudible] I’m so tired.

Guyger: Oh they’re here. They’re here.

Operator: OK. Go ahead and talk to them.

Arriving officer: [Inaudible]

Guyger: No, it’s me. I’m off duty. I’m off duty. I [expletive]. I thought it was my apartment. I thought this was my floor.

