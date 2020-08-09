Friends, family remember man killed in southeast Austin, hoping for justice

According to Austin police, 25-year-old Desmond Herrera was found with "obvious trauma" to his body in a ditch on the 3600 block of Chapman Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Balloons, candles, stuffed animals and more lay in a spot of Chapman Lane in southeast Austin as a memorial to honor 25-year-old Desmond Herrera.

According to Austin police, the department received a shoot/stab hot shot call close to 8:30 p.m. on Friday night to the 3600 block of Chapman Lane.

That's where officers found Herrera's body with "obvious trauma" and pronounced him dead. Police are looking for Herrera's killer and offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Family and friends told KVUE on Monday they didn't understand why something like this would happen.

“He never harmed anybody, Desmond was joyous. He was the life of the party, he was always happy," said Tiffany Herrera, Desmond's mother. "This is the most hurtful thing that I could ever imagine that I would have to go through in my life.”

Tiffany Herrera added that Desmond Herrea played league volleyball and traveled with the team at times. She told KVUE that he had a lot of friends in his life and that wouldn't hurt anybody.

“He would walk in a room and just totally light it up," Tiffany Herrera said. “Whoever did this hurt a lot of people."

She also has a message for whoever killed her son.

“You didn’t have to take my baby from me and if you’re out there, and if you’re watching this, you need to go turn yourself in … my baby didn’t deserve this,” Tiffany Herrera said.

On Sunday, friends and family gathered next to the memorial where they released balloons into the sky to honor the 25-year-old.

“It’s hard. Super hard," said Alasia Chester, who has been friends with Desmond Herrera for a few years. “He was fun, charismatic, I mean he was funny he was amazing. He got along with everybody like he just he was a great person.”

Chester said she didn't believe Desmond had any enemies.

Tiffany Herrera continues to hope someone will come forward with information.

“If there is anybody who knows anything, anything, please call the police please," Herrera said. "Desmond didn’t deserve this.”

She told KVUE hopes the community remembers her son for his personality.

“He was six-foot of goofy," Herrera said. “Don’t let my son’s light go out."