Four Mexican nationals sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug, firearm charges

The four were arrested by Odessa police in December of 2022.

ODESSA, Texas — Four Mexican nationals have each been sentenced to about 8 years in prison for drug and firearm charges.

They were arrested by Odessa Police Department officers in December of 2022.

According to court documents, that month, Michael Robledo Guillen, 48, of Monterrey, Mexico, Ricardo Perez Flores, 37, of Veracruz, Mexico, Faustino Alvarez Mendoza, 22, of Michoacan, Mexico and Ricardo Aguilar Villarreal, 37, of Monterrey, Mexico, conspired to deliver one kilogram of cocaine from Dallas to Odessa.

OPD officers stopped the truck the four were in and found one kilogram of cocaine in the truck’s center console, along with a stolen gun.

Officers then recovered another loaded gun from Mendoza’s waistband.