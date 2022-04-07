Woman shot in the face possibly for flashing high beams at another driver, Fort Worth police say

The victim told officers that she flashed her beams as a sign for the other driver to dim their lights. It's believed that someone in that other vehicle shot her.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot a woman in her car early Monday morning.

While it's not confirmed, there's a chance that the motive may have been the victim flashing her car's headlights at another driver, police said.

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on 820 North Beach Street at about 3:45 a.m. When they got there, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to Fort Worth police, the victim said she was driving westbound on King's Oak Lane near North Beach when a vehicle in the opposite lane was approaching with its high beam headlights on. The woman briefly turned on her high beams to tell that driver to dim their lights.

She was shot just when that other vehicle was about to pass her, and then she drove to the 7-Eleven looking for help, police said.

The victim's son, who asked not to be named, told WFAA she was home from the hospital and recovering Monday evening.

"It just hurts," he said. "I’ve already cried, felt every emotion, I went through everything. The only thing I can think about is getting my mom back to that place she’s herself again."

Her son, who is now helping her recover, said his mother was on her way to work when the shooting incident happened.

"She's an innocent woman," he said. "There’s no need for this to have happened. She was just trying to tell the guy or girl your brights are high and I can't see."

The victim's son said her injury has impacted the entire family, because she's a caretaker to several family members, including her own disabled son.

"She takes care of a lot of people, and she’s the main household person, now everyone’s having to readjust their lives."

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and was in good condition. However, no one has been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the FWPD Gun Violence Unit at 817-392-4550 and mention report number 220052216.