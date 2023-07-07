Como shooting: Police arrest 2 people in connection to mass shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

Three people were killed and eight people were injured in the shooting that happened on July 3.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police have arrested two suspects in connection to the mass shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood where three died and another eight people were injured, according to sources from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers arrested Christopher Redic, 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, Friday and charged them with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police sources say.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the investigation is still ongoing, and they have not ruled out whether there were any other shooters involved.

"We do believe this is gang-related," Noakes said.

Both suspects arrested are from Fort Worth, Noakes added.

Noakes said police do believe there was some type of altercation immediately prior to the shots being fired that may have potentially initiated the violence.

Three people were killed and eight people were injured in the shooting that happened on July 3. Cynthia Santos, 22, Gabriella Navarrete, 18, and Paul Willis, 18, were killed.

This shooting occurred hours after the end of the neighborhood's annual Comofest, but community leaders stressed this event was not associated with what happened.

"Comofest continues to be an inspiring family event with food, vendors, music, fellowship and fun," Ella Burch, President of Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council said. "The problems occur afterwards, and that's where we need to focus our attention."

"None of this is going to get resolved until we get back to God," First Missionary Baptist Church pastor Kenneth Jones said.

Ella Burch, President of Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council, said at the community event on Wednesday that it was believed by the community that the suspects are "mostly or entirely" from outside of the Lake Como area.

According to jail records, Redic's home address is not in Como and is more than 12 miles away on Quail Lane.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes also said Wednesday at the community event that the senseless violence is not indicative of Lake Como and does not define the people that live there.

The shooting also resurfaced an ongoing conversation about gun violence in America, which Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who is president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, called "an epidemic."

"Our hearts go out to the community of Fort Worth to the men and women of the Fort Worth Police Department," he said. "I'm good friends with [Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes] and I know he has a plan in place."

Records show Redic has previous offenses in Tarrant County, including two aggravated robbery charges (2018 and 2019), unauthorized use of a vehicle (2019), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2019), deadly conduct – discharge firearm (2019), failure to identify a fugitive – give false information (2019) and unlawful carrying of a weapon (2019).