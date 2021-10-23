One killed, seven wounded in off-campus party shooting at central Georgia college

The incident happened near Fort Valley State University. The GBI is handling the investigation.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University in central Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed early Saturday.

The GBI said it was investigating the incident as an active scene on Carver Drive in Fort Valley.

11Alive's Macon sister station WMAZ reports the Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks identified the victim who was killed as 27-year-old Tyler French. The GBI said he was not a current FVSU student.

In a statement, the school confirmed there were student injuries but said "none have been reported as life-threatening."

Video appearing to capture part of the shooting was posted to social media, with multiple gunshots ringing out (graphic content warning: video here.)

Fort Valley State, an HBCU with an enrollment of about 2,500, is in Peach County about 25 minutes west of Warner Robins, Ga. and about an hour-and-a-half south of Atlanta.

The school said it had temporarily placed the campus on lockdown after the incident, but that it was now lifted.

"Our thoughts are with the students and their families as they recover. Counseling is available through the Office of Student Counseling and Outreach Services," the school said. "Students may call 478-825-6278 or 1-833-855-0085."

It is currently homecoming weekend at FVSU, and the school said its homecoming parade scheduled for 9 a.m. had been canceled in light of the incident.