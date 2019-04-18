AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are accusing a 24-year-old Fort Hood soldier of sexually assaulting a woman in Austin after offering her a ride to her car in June 2018.

Early in the morning of June 22, 2018, the victim had just left a club with a friend when they came across Jeremiah Holland, according to the affidavit. Holland allegedly called them over and after a brief conversation, Holland offered the victim a ride to her car.

The victim agreed to the offer and the victim's friend said he was going to just walk, leaving the victim with Holland and one of Holland's friends.

While walking to Holland's car the victim said Holland was allegedly groping her and touching her inappropriately. According to the affidavit, the victim asked Holland to stop, but he laughed as if it was a joke to him.

When the group arrived at the car, police said Holland's friend walked off.

According to police, Holland and the victim got into the backseat of Holland's car and Holland sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said Holland's friend claims the two were in the backseat of the car for approximately eight minutes, but he was unsure what they were doing.

After the alleged sexual assault took place, the victim was taken to her car and she went to Safeplace to have a DNA exam done.

Police said they later went to Fort Hood to interview Holland and collect a DNA sample from him.

According to the affidavit, Holland's DNA matched the DNA found on the victim, giving police evidence to pursue a charge of sexual assault against him.

