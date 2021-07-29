Former Round Rock ISD teacher charged with indecency with a child

The district said the incident did not involve students who went to his school and the incidents did not take place on campus.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A former Round Rock ISD elementary teacher has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The report states Doyle was a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Teravista Elementary School for four years. He reportedly taught virtually during the 2020-21 school year and his last day on the job was June 1.

According to a letter sent out to parents, the arrest was not a result of any incident that took place on campus the alleged victims are not Teravista students.

Online records indicate Doyle faces two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, second-degree felonies, for incidents that occurred in June 2015. He was booked in the Williamson County Jail on Tuesday.