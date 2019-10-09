LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a similar child pornography case published in July.

A former Llano County deputy was arrested earlier this month on a child pornography charge.

According to the Llano County Sheriff's Office, Steven Andrew Sifford was arrested on Sept. 1 on the offense of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said he started working there in April 2014 and left the department on July 31, 2019.

No other details were immediately available.

Llano County



