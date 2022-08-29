Former Johnson City employee sentenced to more than three years in embezzlement case

Anthony Holland was ordered to pay $1,175,866.91 in restitution.

JOHNSON CITY, Texas — A former Johnson City employee last week was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,175,866.91 in restitution, the same amount he was accused of embezzling from his employer, in a years-long embezzlement investigation.

Court documents state that while employed by the City of Johnson City, Anthony Michael Holland was embezzling from City accounts dating back to 2015 and continuing into September 2020. Officials said he concealed the embezzlement by falsifying financial records and other documents.

Holland, 37, also used the money for his personal benefit, the U.S. Department of Justice said. That included the purchase of a new residence in San Antonio.

Holland pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds back in December 2021.

“Anthony Holland repeatedly betrayed the trust of the people of Johnson City by stealing from them over the course of six years while holding the positions of City Secretary and Chief Administrative Officer,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “We are proud to have prosecuted this case in federal court and our office will continue to hold those that corrupt our local governments and harm our communities accountable for their actions.”

This case was investigated by the FBI, along with assistance from the Johnson City Police Department and the Atlanta Regional Office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The FBI is committed to ensuring those who choose to abuse their positions of trust will be held accountable,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. “In this effort, one of our most important partners is the public, and we encourage honest citizens to continue to report corrupt activity to the FBI.”