Former Hutto officer found guilty of assault, official oppression in 2018 incident

Former officer Gregory Parris reportedly assaulted a man while responding to a call in May 2018. He was first arrested in May 2019 and indicted in August 2019.

HUTTO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above first aired in August 2019 and details Parris' indictment in the case.

On Friday, a jury found former Hutto Police Department officer Gregory Parris guilty of official oppression and assault.

The case stems from a May 2018 incident where Parris, employed with Hutto PD at the time, reportedly assaulted a man while responding to a call.

A lawsuit in the case states that Parris and Jamie Alcocer, another Hutto officer, responded to reports of the smell of marijuana from a house in the city on May 31, 2018.

Upon arriving, they found Jeremy Rogers in the driveway with a truck and a beer can nearby, per the lawsuit. Parris asked Rogers to see his wallet, and Rogers asked why he had probable cause.

“Yeah, how ‘bout you go to jail right now for public intoxication,” Parris responded, according to the suit.

Parris never told Rogers he was under arrest or that he was going to jail, the lawsuit said. Rogers’ attorneys stated he was not intoxicated.

That's when Parris reportedly grabbed Rogers and Rogers grabbed Parris' arm to defend himself. Parris punched Rogers, forcing him back before hitting his head on a nearby truck, per the suit. The lawsuit said Parris continued to assault Rogers while calling for backup before using his Taser on Rogers and then handcuffing him.

Parris said Rogers would be charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, according to the lawsuit. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the assault and resisting arrest charges were dismissed in July 2018. The public intoxication charge was dismissed the following month, per the suit.

Parris was indicted in August 2019 for the incident after first being arrested in May 2019, nearly a year after the reported assault.

