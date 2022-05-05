Former Dripping Springs ISD coach arrested in May now faces child pornography charges

The middle school track coach was first arrested in May after accusations of improper relationships with students.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A former Dripping Springs Middle School coach arrested last month following accusations of improper relationships with students now faces several charges of possession of child pornography.

According to Hays County Sheriff's Office documents, the new charges were brought against 30-year-old Kevin James McLean in the early hours of Monday morning.

The sheriff's office previously arrested McLean on May 5 after he reportedly gave nicotine and THC vapes to underage students as well as sent them inappropriate pictures on Snapchat. He received three charges of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and four charges of sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE on Monday, May 9, those Snapchat images included "numerous unsolicited images that depicted his uncovered and unclothed genitals." Officials said the victims reported that these images were typically sent randomly by McLean without any prior communication or conversation.

The sheriff's office said the Austin Police Department and Dripping Springs ISD both assisted in the arrest.

Following his May arrest, Dripping Springs ISD announced McLean had been placed on leave on April 27 and no longer had access to campuses and students within the district. The statement from the district also said he passed a fingerprint-based background check prior to his hiring in August 2020.

The district's website says McLean coached soccer, boys track and football. His LinkedIn page states he was a science teacher at Dripping Springs Middle School.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. Anonymous tips can be submitted with Crime Stoppers at1-800-324-8466 or via P3tips.com. Tips can also be submitted on the Hays County Sheriff's Office app.