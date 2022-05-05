Former Dripping Springs coach arrested, accused of improper relationship

The teacher is also accused of providing the girls with nicotine and THC vapes.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A former Dripping Springs ISD teacher and coach has been arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with multiple students. He's also accused of providing the girls with both nicotine and THC vapes.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Kevin James McLean has received: four charges of sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor; and three charges of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, a second-degree felony.

Additionally, McLean is accused of having sent the juveniles inappropriate images through Snapchat.

The sheriff's office said the Austin Police Department and Dripping Springs ISD both assisted in the arrest. He was arrested on May 5 and taken into custody without incident. He was booked in the Hays County Jail where he now awaits ministration.

"Sheriff Gary Cutler would like to remind parents to monitor their children’s safe use of phones, tablets, and computers. Unfortunately, circumstances such as these occur as more and more people have access to the latest technology; however, understanding the importance of safe use is paramount," the sheriff's office said.

Dripping Springs ISD issued a statement regarding the arrest, saying McLean was placed on leave on April 27 and removed his access to district campuses and students. He was hired to teach and coach track at Dripping Spring Middle School on August 11, 2020. The district said he passed a national, fingerprint-based background check required for all employees.

Here is the full statement from Dripping Springs ISD:

Officers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dripping Springs Middle School teacher Kevin McLean on Thursday, May 5, and charged him with ‘Sale, Distribution, or Display of Harmful Materials to a Minor’ and ‘Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Minor.’ The arrest follows a comprehensive investigation by law enforcement officers. Dripping Springs ISD has actively cooperated with law enforcement and will continue with its own investigation.

On April 27, DSISD placed Mr. McLean on leave and immediately removed his access to DSISD campuses and students related to alleged improper social media posts. Mr. McLean will not be returning to any campus or DSISD property, as DSISD had previously received and accepted his resignation unrelated to the recent allegations.

Mr. McLean was assigned to teach and coach track at Dripping Springs Middle School. He was hired on August 11, 2020, and passed a national, fingerprint-based background check required for all employees.

Because there is an active investigation with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department, Dripping Springs ISD is not available to provide further comment at this time.

Dripping Springs ISD is committed to the safety and security of all students. The district continues to partner with law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety of the children in the Dripping Springs community and all students across Texas.



The district's website says McLean coached soccer, boys track and football. His LinkedIn page states he was a science teacher at Dripping Springs Middle School.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. Anonymous tips can be submitted with Crime Stoppers at1-800-324-8466 or via P3tips.com. Tips can also be submitted on the Hays County Sheriff's Office app.