Former Bastrop High School teacher indicted for alleged sexual relationship with student

Court documents state Pardy had sexual intercourse with a male student of Bastrop High School on Dec. 1, 2018.

BASTROP, Texas — A former Bastrop ISD high school teacher was arrested on July 31 after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to court documents.

The documents state Hailey Pardy, 25, was indicted by a Bastrop County grand jury for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, a second-degree felony.

Pardy reportedly had sexual intercourse with a male student of Bastrop High School on Dec. 1, 2018.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, school administrators at Bastrop ISD were anonymously tipped off about Pardy's relationship with the student on Aug. 20, 2019, nearly nine months after the incident allegedly occurred, and she was placed on paid leave that same day. Pardy was fired by the Bastrop ISD school board on Nov. 1, 2019, the Statesman reported.

RELATED:

Bastrop ISD gave KVUE the following statement:

"We have learned that a former probationary teacher was arrested last Friday, nearly a year after she was placed on administrative leave and later terminated. The action of this teacher does not represent the more than 1,300 caring, dedicated and talented educators who make up Bastrop ISD.

"The foundation of the teacher-student relationship is one of trust, and when that trust is violated, it angers and saddens us. It goes against our very purpose, which is to teach children and provide them with opportunities to grow and be successful. Bastrop ISD does not tolerate those who seek to violate that trust and to abuse their professional responsibility. Our concern was then, and will continue to be, the safety, health and wellbeing of our students."

Pardy's bond was set at $100,000. She posted bond and has since been released, according to the Statesman.