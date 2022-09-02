Former Austin PD officer indicted in connection to alleged sexual assault from 2020

Walter Dodd was indicted on five charges in connection to the April 2020 incident earlier this week.

A former Austin Police Department officer was indicted earlier this week on five charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened in 2020.

Walter Dodds was indicted on one count of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent of sexual offense and two counts of official oppression, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

The indictment stems from an incident where Dodds allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he met while responding to a mental health call in April, according to an affidavit in the case.

On the evening of April 18, 2020, Dodds responded to an attempted suicide at a home in North Austin. Upon arriving, he made contact with a man and woman and determined the man was a danger to himself. The man was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The affidavit stated that during his interview with the woman, Dodds obtained the woman's cellphone number and told her he would call her to let her know which hospital medics were taking the man to.

On April 29, the woman called 911 to report a sexual assault by a police officer that happened on April 18. That afternoon, an officer made contact with the woman, who told the officer she had been receiving inappropriate phone calls from an APD officer, later identified as Dodds. She also told the officer that he had visited her apartment on the night of the attempted suicide call.

According to the affidavit, when the woman was asked if she and the officer "had slept together," the woman responded, "I guess you could call it that. I don't feel comfortable with this. I was passed out."

A call log from the woman's cellphone indicated that Dodds had called the woman several times and texted her from his work-issued cellphone on April 18. The woman said the first call started out normal but then the conversation became "inappropriate," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the woman said the officer asked if he could come over, and she dodged the question and attempted to change the subject. She said the officer then asked if she would take off his uniform and again asked if he could come over. That's when the woman ended the call. According to the affidavit, she told investigators she never gave Dodds consent to enter her apartment.

Following the last missed call, the woman went to sleep after getting intoxicated. She was awoken by Dodds who was allegedly sexually assaulting her, per the affidavit. The woman told investigators she recalled Dodds wearing his full police uniform and believed he was wearing his duty belt.

The woman's teen nephew also told investigators he recalled Dodds knocking on the door to the apartment that night wearing his "security uniform" and that he was using his hand to cover the name on the front of his uniform shirt. The nephew said Dodds walked directly into his aunt's bedroom and shut the door before leaving the bedroom a short time later and exiting the apartment.

The woman also further reported that Dodds called her two more times after April 18, on April 25 and April 27, calls that were later confirmed by APD, according to the affidavit. She also reported that on April 26, Dodds drove by her apartment building.

During the investigation, in May 2020, Dodds was placed on restricted duty pending the outcome. He resigned in August 2020.

“We are holding accountable powerful actors who abuse the system and break the law,” said Travis County DA José Garza. “Our community needs to know that no one is above the law and will face justice.”

