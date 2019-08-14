AUSTIN, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Marcus Reed plead not guilty to an indecency with a child charge. The story has been corrected.

Marcus Reed, an Austin Fire arson investigator who is accused of luring a woman into a car and sexually assaulting her in 2017, has plead not guilty.

According to a Travis County official, Reed plead not guilty Aug. 14 to sexual assault, official oppression and aggravated perjury.

As previously reported by KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski in 2017, Reed was employed as a fire lieutenant and used his status as a law enforcement officer to lure a stranded woman into his City-owned fire truck near Interstate Highway 35 and St. Elmo Road. Police said Reed drove the woman to an area where he sexually assaulted her.

In an unrelated incident that happened in 2016, KVUE previously reported that Reed faces two counts of indecency with a child.

RELATED:

AFD firefighter faces new charges including sexual assault

Firefighter charged for allegedly luring woman into car, sexually assaulting her

WATCH: New indictments for former Austin Fire arson investigator

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Her 9-month-old refused to take her bottle. That's when she found out her 'formula' was fake.

The conspiracy theories surrounding Frost Bank Tower in Austin

His wife died in the El Paso shooting. Now he's invited the public to her funeral