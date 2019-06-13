COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

An A&M Transportation Services Employee who was arrested last month on a state felony charge after he allegedly hid a video camera underneath a sink in a women’s restroom on campus has been charged with four additional counts of improper photography or video in a bathroom or dressing room.

Texas A&M University Police arrested Peter Baty, 54, at his home on Thursday, June 13, 2019, authorities said. He is being held at the Brazos County Jail. A bail has not been set as of 11:30 a.m., according to county jail records.

Baty, who resigned from his position at A&M on May 15, was initially arrested on May 16, 2019. After posting $25,000 bond, he was released the next day, according to county jail records.

Authorities allege Baty hid a video camera inside what appeared to be a phone charger and placed the device underneath the sink in a women’s restroom at the Transit Building on Agronomy Road.

The device contained an estimated 800 videos with at least 42 people. Police found an additional hard drive containing more footage and photographs during a search of Baty's home in May, according to a University Police Department spokesman.

The small restroom is not accessible to the public and is used mainly by employees working in the building, according to authorities.

The four additional counts of improper photography or video in a bathroom or dressing room are linked to the initial incident, officials said.

Police ask that anyone who thinks they may have been recorded and have not yet been contacted by authorities to email their name and phone number to rrogers@tamu.edu and a detective will respond as soon as possible.