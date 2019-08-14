AUSTIN, Texas — According to a Travis County official, Marcus Reed has pled not guilty to all charges stemming from indictments related to indecency with a child and sexual assault.

Earlier in June, Reed was indicted for two new felony offenses of indecency with a child and aggravated perjury, a third-degree felony. The incident reportedly happened on June 1, 2016.

Reed had previously been indicted in 2018 for sexual assault stemming from a reported incident that occurred on March 2, 2017.

As previously reported by KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski, Reed was employed as a fire lieutenant and used his status as a law enforcement officer to lure a stranded woman into his City-owned fire truck near Interstate Highway 35 and St. Elmo Road. Police said Reed drove the woman to an area where he sexually assaulted her.

In addition to the sexual assault charge, Reed was indicted for three counts of official oppression. Reed is charged with aggravated perjury after he claimed he did not contact the victim, but police said he did contact her after all.

Prosecutors have completed opening arguments and the defense will continue Wednesday.

