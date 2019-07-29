AUSTIN, Texas — Brian Miller owns Big Vinny's Barbecue and is one of the victims in the food truck burglaries that have been happening around the city.

"I'm just like any other local, you know, small business here in town," said Miller. "Trying to just make a living by doing something that I enjoy to do."

He said he noticed on July 2 that his generator was gone.

“At first, I thought that my dad had borrowed it for something, but then I remembered he’s in California because my grandpa passed away,” said Miller.

The Austin Police Department said the food truck burglaries have been a problem since April and they still haven't caught the criminals.

Miller sells his barbecue seven days a week and said he works hard to keep his business afloat.

"Almost for a second, you go into panic mode. You're like, 'What am I going to do?' Now, I've got product that I've been cooking all night and I can't open today," said Miller. "Without having power, I legally can’t be open because I don’t have access to hot water. I can’t wash my hands."

"It was upsetting because I see how hard he works at the business, providing for his family and the time it takes to get something going," said Debbie Miller, Brian's mother.

For now, he'll be using Hudson Meats' power until he can buy a new generator. He just hopes the burglars realize what they've taken.

"It affects my livelihood, my family's livelihood," said Miller. "It takes away from time with my family because I'm having to focus more time and effort to make up from what was taken from me. So that's difficult."

If you have information that can help police close these cases, call Crimestoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

