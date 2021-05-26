Man accused of shooting 3 Flower Mound police officers surrenders after 10-hour long standoff

The three officers who were injured during Wednesday's incident have been treated and released. The suspect is expected to face charges, police said.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

A man who is accused of shooting three Flower Mound police officers Wednesday night was taken into custody Thursday morning after a 10-hour standoff, officials said.

"It’s been a long night for all of us," Chief Andy Kancel said during a news conference Thursday morning.

Authorities said the 60-year-old man surrendered peacefully around 5:32 a.m. Thursday after shooting and injuring three officers who were called to a home around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive to conduct a welfare check.

Kancel said the man's wife had called 911 because he was reportedly making suidical threats. When officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to make contact with a man, who was the sole occupant of the home.

Around 8:05 p.m., police said the man started shooting at law enforcement, striking three Flower Mound officers.

Police told WFAA that one of the shots went through the ballistic glass of a shield an officer was holding, and another grazed an officer in the neck.

Another grazed an officer in the neck.

Two of the officers were taken to a local hospital, and the third officer was injured but cleared by medics on the scene, the Flower Mound Police Department said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Flower Mound police said the two officers who were hospitalized were medically cleared and released.

"It's overwhelming at the moment that our guys are OK. When you look at the amount of gunfire that was exchanged, where those officers were hit, an inch to the right, an inch to the left, higher and the situation is totally different," said Flower Mound Police Sgt. Jason Rachal.

Police told WFAA that the suspect in the case had surrendered his guns to the Flower Mound Police Department after a previous incident, but the guns were returned to the suspect earlier this month.

Around 1 a.m. police said the suspect came out of the home and shouted at law enforcement, but went back inside.

Around 1 a.m. police said the suspect came out of the home and shouted at law enforcement, but went back inside.



Several agencies including the FBI, US Marshals, and the Texas Rangers, surrounded the home for several hours as officers tried to negotiate with the man.

A series of shots were heard around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after officers threw tear gas into the home. WFAA crews at the scene believe the shots could have been fire being returned from the man inside the house.

Several agencies including the FBI, US Marshals, and the Texas Rangers, surrounded the home for several hours as officers tried to negotiate with the man. They also used a robot to check on the man, officials said.

At one point, Kancel said neighbors were evacuated because the man fired shots at the robot through the front door.

"FBI SWAT breached the residence and fired tear gas at 5:32 a.m., eventually the suspect did exit and surrendered peacefully," Kancel said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital due to the deployment of tear gas. Officials said the man will face charges once released from the hospital. He was not struck by gunfire during the standoff, according to officials.

"The great thing about these officers and the way they responded and the tactics that they used, they're all SWAT trained. So they utilized the ballistic shield, each of them was wearing their armor plating and that is really what allowed them to escape with minor injuries," Rachal said.

The man's name will be released once he is booked the Flower Mound jail, Kancel said.

Flower Mound Chief Andy Kancel addressing media. Says man involved in standoff surrendered peacefully after 10 hours.



Man's wife made original call from neighbor's house about a suicidal person.



3 injured officers are all medically cleared.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.