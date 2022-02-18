Florida man admits to being 'high and happy' during traffic stop, deputies say

He was charged with DUI.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A Florida man admitted to being "high and happy" after he was pulled over Wednesday morning in Monroe County, the sheriff's office said.

According to a news release, 51-year-old Theodore John Evans, of Jupiter, was stopped around 10:45 a.m. on US-1.

The traffic stop came after multiple people had called 911 to report a Toyota RAV4. Deputies say the callers told dispatchers the SUV had run red lights, passed in no-pass zones and veered out of its lane.

On the side of the road, the sheriff's office said Evans was acting strange, and his eyes were watery and bloodshot.

"He behaved erratically, speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high and happy he was due to his use of a vape pen," the sheriff's office wrote.

Evans proceeded to fail field sobriety tests, according to law enforcement. He was arrested and charged with DUI.