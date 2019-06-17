PALM BAY, Fla. — A Florida man accused of stealing pool floats reportedly told police he "sexually gratifies himself" with the objects "instead of raping women."

The Miami Herald reports Christopher William Monnin, 35, was arrested by authorities who were investigating a strange wave of pool toy-related crimes in Brevard County.

According to Florida Today, there have been 13 reports of burglaries that involved stolen pool floats in recent months in Palm Bay, Fla.

Monnin was caught in early June after investigators say they found him with a garbage bag full of deflated floats. The Herald says he then took officers to a vacant house, where 75 floats were found.

Citing law enforcement, Florida Today reported Monnin said he used the floats to pleasure himself. He was charged with burglary, petit theft and criminal mischief.

